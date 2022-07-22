

IBBL holds workshop on Automated FC Clearing Procedure

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest. Presided over by Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank, A K M Shafiar Rahman, Senior Vice President, Md. Zainul Abedin and Md. Shahinuzzaman, Joint Directors of Bangladesh Bank also attended the programme.

Executives and officers from 70 Authorized Dealer (AD) Branches of the bank participated in the workshop.









