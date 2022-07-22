

Sonali Bank signs an agreement with Badrunessa College

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Begum Badrunnesa Govt. Girls College Principal Professor Sabikun Nahar singed in the agreement for their respective organization on Thursday in the conference room of at the Head Office of the bank, says a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das Md. Abdul Kuddus, Begum Badrunnesa Govt. Girls' College Vice Principal Professor Dr. Saila Nasrin Professor and Head of the Department of Political sciences Ayesha Akhter, officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion. Under the agreement, Students will pay their fees and charges using the Sonali Payment Gateway from their homes.

Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College to pay the students fees and charges through the Sonali e-sheba services.Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Begum Badrunnesa Govt. Girls College Principal Professor Sabikun Nahar singed in the agreement for their respective organization on Thursday in the conference room of at the Head Office of the bank, says a press release.Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das Md. Abdul Kuddus, Begum Badrunnesa Govt. Girls' College Vice Principal Professor Dr. Saila Nasrin Professor and Head of the Department of Political sciences Ayesha Akhter, officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion. Under the agreement, Students will pay their fees and charges using the Sonali Payment Gateway from their homes.