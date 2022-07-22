Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Union Bank signs deal with Titas Gas

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Union Bank signs deal with Titas Gas

Union Bank signs deal with Titas Gas

Union BankLtd has signed an agreement with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd on Thursday, says a press release. Under this agreement clients shall be able to pay Titas Gas bill through all Branch, Sub-Branches and iBanking of Union Bank.
Md. Nazrul Islam, Deputy Managing Directorof Union Bank and Md. Eaqub Khan, Company Secretary of Titas Gas signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank and Engineer Md. Harunur Rashid Mollah, Managing Director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited,
Besides, Arpana Islam, Director Finance of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, Md. Shahriar Rauf, In-Charge of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of Union Bank and high officials of the both organizations were present at the ceremony.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds workshop on Automated FC Clearing Procedure
Sonali Bank signs an agreement with Badrunessa College
Union Bank signs deal with Titas Gas
BANKING EVENT
TikTok rolls out new features for more safer user experience
Stocks fall for 8th running day on selling spree
LATAM places $1.8b order for Airbus A321 jets
United Airlines reports profit but sees higher recession risk


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft