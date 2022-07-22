

Union Bank signs deal with Titas Gas

Union BankLtd has signed an agreement with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd on Thursday, says a press release. Under this agreement clients shall be able to pay Titas Gas bill through all Branch, Sub-Branches and iBanking of Union Bank.Md. Nazrul Islam, Deputy Managing Directorof Union Bank and Md. Eaqub Khan, Company Secretary of Titas Gas signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank and Engineer Md. Harunur Rashid Mollah, Managing Director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited,Besides, Arpana Islam, Director Finance of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, Md. Shahriar Rauf, In-Charge of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of Union Bank and high officials of the both organizations were present at the ceremony.