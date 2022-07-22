TikTok rolls out new features for more safer user experience

Popular short-video platform TikTok has recently announced the launch of several new features aimed at providing viewers with more ways to discover new content and tailor their viewing experience to their personal preferences.

The new features include, Popular feed: a non-personalized feed of popular content appropriate for people aged 13 and older, Keyword mute: a way to filter content with specified words or hashtags from For You feeds, reset: a way to reset your For You feed if your recommendations don't quite feel like they're for you anymore and Dispersion: Expanding TikTok's tests to diversify and safeguard recommendations globally.

The entertainment platform also plans to introduce a content classification system known as Content Levels. Content Levels is a system that classifies content that are commonly used by entertainment companies to identify how mature content is for audiences of different ages or with different tolerances of comfort for some themes.

This system will add an additional layer of protection by classifying content that has passed through moderation. When the platform detects that a video contains mature or complex themes, for example, fictional scenes that may be too frightening or intense for younger audiences, a maturity score will be allocated to the video to help prevent those under 18 from viewing it across the TikTok experience.





