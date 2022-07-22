Stocks fall for 8th running day on selling spree

Stocks extended the losing streak for the eight consecutive sessions on Thursday as the dominant small investors worried of economic uncertainty maintained their selling spree pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of DSE fell by 12.27 points or 0.19 per cent to 6,126, eroding more than 240 points. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 5.24 points to 2,200 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.16 points to 1,345at the close of the trading. The market-cap wiped-out Tk 163 billion in the past eight days after Eid vacation.

Turnover on the DSE settled at Tk 6.76 billion, up 1.65 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 6.65 billion. Out of 381 issues traded on DSE, 218 declined, 115 advanced and 47 remained unchanged.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 62 points to 17,968 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 37 points to 10,764.

Of the issues traded, 159 declined, 75 advanced and 42 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 5.81 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 171 million.





