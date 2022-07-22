Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LATAM places $1.8b order for Airbus A321 jets

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

FARNBOROUGH, July 21: Latin America's largest airline LATAM has ordered 17 Airbus A321 passenger jets worth more than $1.8 billion, Airbus said on Thursday.
LATAM -- brought to the brink of bankruptcy last year by the coronavirus pandemic -- placed an order for the single-aisle A321neo aircraft in anticipation of a recovery in air traffic, Airbus said in a statement at the Farnborough Airshow.
The list price does not reflect the final price paid because customers traditionally receive discounts on large orders.
Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International, hailed the order as "a strong sign for the value Airbus brings."
The announcement will bring LATAM's total A320neo order book to 100.
LATAM, created in 2012 by the merger of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM airlines, also confirmed its intention to buy Airbus' A321 XLR long-range single-aisle aircraft that is due to enter service in 2024.
The XLR jet has an extended range of 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 kilometres) and will be able to fly for up to 11 hours.
That opens up airlines to longer routes that have previously been the preserve of wide-body long-haul aircraft.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds workshop on Automated FC Clearing Procedure
Sonali Bank signs an agreement with Badrunessa College
Union Bank signs deal with Titas Gas
BANKING EVENT
TikTok rolls out new features for more safer user experience
Stocks fall for 8th running day on selling spree
LATAM places $1.8b order for Airbus A321 jets
United Airlines reports profit but sees higher recession risk


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft