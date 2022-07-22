Lighthouse holds talks on World Population Day   

The World Population Day is being observed today in Bangladesh, which was scheduled to be observed on July 11 but deferred due to Eid-Ul_Azha holidays.The government is observing the day with due importance.

Among others Lighthouse - a non-government organization arranged a meeting to exchange views on the occasion in collaboration with USAID Sukhi Jibon project and Pathfinder International in the auditorium of Bangladesh Shisu Kalwan Parishad in the city. The meeting said on November 15, 2022, the world population is going to touch 8 billion.

According to BBS statistics Bangladesh population is estimated to be more than 160 million including 80 million between 25 and 64 years age and another 80 million at 25 years of age and below. Experts said a nation prosper with a healthy, strong and efficient population.

The executive head of the lighthouse Harun Or Rashid was chaired the event. Former president of Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Editor Forum Faruque Ahmed Talukdar and Programme Manager of Directorate of Family Planning Dr Manzoor Hossain along with other Light House functionaries were present.

The theme of World Population Day-2022 set by the United Nations Population Fund is 'A World of 8 Billion: Building a Vibrant Future by Ensuring Opportunities, Choices and Rights for All'.

Speakers on the occasion said along with improving health services, if everyone can make informed decisions for themselves and their families and if desired quality and equality-based healthcare is available, then it will be possible to ensure a healthy, strong and efficient nation, Bangladesh will move forward.









