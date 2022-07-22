Video
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:19 AM
GP Star customers to enjoy exclusive privileges at Star Tech

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

GP Star customers to enjoy exclusive privileges at Star Tech

GP Star customers to enjoy exclusive privileges at Star Tech

Grameenphone (GP), the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with Star Tech & Engineering Ltd, one of the leading tech retailers of the country, where GP Star customers can purchase electronic and digital devices with discounts, while also ensuring brand and seller assurance.  
 As per the agreement, GP's Star customers will be entitled to claim up to 35 percent discount on selective products from Star Tech & Engineering Ltd.
They can also enjoy 5 percent discount (up to BDT 500) on any other products. The agreement enables STAR customers to enjoy an exclusive deal on laptop purchases as well, says a press release.
 The agreement was signed at the Star Tech Head Office in Bangla Motor. Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Premium Segment, GP; and Mazharul Alam, Managing Director, Star Tech, signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations.
Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Premium Segment, GP, said, "Grameenphone strives to provide the most suitable privileges to delight its valued customers.
Keeping our customers digital lifestyle in mind, this partnership with Star Tech will help our valued customers to opt for their preferred electronic and digital devices at the best prices while also catering to their evolving digital needs in this era of digital connectivity.
Star Tech's goodwill and our partnership allows us to offer exclusive to our customers".
Star Tech Managing Director Mazharul Alam said, "Grameenphone, being the digital enabler of the nation always tries to provide the best for its' customers. Similarly, at Star Tech, we invariably put customers before us when it comes to top-notch products and services and this collaboration will help consumers to get their preferred electronic and digital devices. However, this partnership would be beneficial for both sides, which will greatly enhance brand impression of both the brands through customer satisfaction."
Star Tech has been offering authentic and reliable electronic products like computer, smartphones, tablets, office equipment, camera, televisions, air conditioners, software services and other accessories to customers across Bangladesh since 2007. The exclusive facilities under its deal with Grameenphone shall remain available for the STAR customers till June 30, 2023.


« PreviousNext »

