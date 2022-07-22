BGMEA, Amfori to promote BD as sustainable sourcing spot



Brussels-based Amfori - which represents over 2,400 retailers, importers, brands and associations from more than 40 countries - and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have discussed working together to promote Bangladesh as a safe and sustainable apparel sourcing destination.Saiful Millat, network representative of Amfori, met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Wednesday.They discussed how BGMEA and Amfori can team up to support the apparel industry of Bangladesh in its efforts to pursue the vision of sustainable growth in the coming years.Also, Saiful Millat said Amfori President Linda Kromjong would attend the "Made in Bangladesh Week" scheduled to be held on 12-18 November 2022 as she was invited by the BGMEA earlier. -UNB