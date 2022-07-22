BGMEA, Eswatini for JV investment in Bangladesh apparel sector



Manqoba Khumalo, Eswatini minister of commerce, industry and trade (5th from left), meets BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Wednesday.

Manqoba Khumalo, Eswatini minister of commerce, industry and trade, paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Wednesday.

Cebile Amanda Mhlabatsi, undersecretary, and Mluleki Sakhile Dlamini, director of MSME at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade, and Khanyisile Dlamini, senior executive manager at Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority, accompanied the minister during the visit.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest for Bangladesh and Eswatini, particularly trade and investment.

BGMEA vice-presidents Miran Ali, Rakibul Alam Chowdhury; Director Asif Ashraf and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were also present at the meeting. -UNB







