Friday, 22 July, 2022
Walton launches 2 new affordable laptops

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladeshi technology products manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched two new model of high configured attractively designed slim laptops at affordable prices under Prelude series.
Named as Prelude N41 Pro and Prelude N50 Pro, the devices are equipped with exciting configurations including Intel's powerful CPU, RAM and battery, high speedy SSD storage and many more advanced features.
Walton Computer Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said that priced at 39,750 and 41,950 BDT only, the new laptops have been released in the market considering the necessity of entry level customers along with students and youths, says a press release.
These laptops are best in the budget range among the devices available in the market in terms of their prices, specifications and features. The Prelude series laptops are identical for those who travel a lot as the devices are very slim and light weighted.
Sources at Walton said, the new Prelude N41 Pro model laptop features a 1.1 Ghz Intel's Celeron N4120 quad core processor along with Intel's UHD Graphics 600. Meanwhile, the Prelude N50 Pro model laptop features a 1.1 Ghz Intel's Pentium Silver N5030 quad core processor along with Intel's UHD Graphics 605 for excellent performance.
Both laptops have 8GB DDR4 2666MHz SODIMM RAM as memory and 256GM M.2 SSD as storage which is expandable up to 512GB. The attractively designed black colored laptops feature 14 inch FHD Matte LED backlit display with 45% NTSC and 1920X1080 pixel screen resolution.
Powerful 36WH smart lithium-ion battery pack have been used in the laptops to ensure up to 520 minutes power backup. Both devices have 1.0 mega pixel HD camera and 2X2W speakers along with build in microphone for clear video calls and conferencing. They have multi-languages isolated keyboard and built-in click pad with Microsoft PTP multi-gesture and scrolling function for smooth typing.
Connectivity features of the devices include 1 USB 3.2 Type A port, 1 USB 3.2 Type C port, 1 USB 2.0 Type A port, Micro SD card reader, dual band WiFi, bluetooth 5.1, 2 M.2 card slots, HDMI, audio jack etc.
The laptops can be easily carried out anywhere as the total weight is only 1.29 and 1.35 kg with 324.9mm width, 219.5 mm depth and 17.9mm height. Customers will get two year after sales service for the laptop from Walton service center.


