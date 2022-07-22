Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank of Japan sticks to easing, raises inflation forecast

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

TOKYO, July 21: The Bank of Japan dug its heels in on its easy-money policies Thursday while raising its inflation forecast, even as other countries hike interest rates to tackle soaring prices.
Policymakers have refused to move away from measures put in place a decade ago as the BoJ battles to achieve sustained price rises in the world's third-largest economy.
But the decision leaves it increasingly alone as its peers raise rates, sending the yen tumbling to a 24-year low against the dollar.
Highlighting the different approaches, the European Central Bank is later Thursday expected to announce its first rate increase since 2011.
Prices are rising in Japan, and the BoJ raised its inflation forecast for fiscal 2022-23 to 2.3 percent, up from 1.9 percent in April, "due to rises in prices of such items as energy, food, and durable goods".
"Thereafter, the rate of increase is expected to decelerate" as energy prices stabilise, it said.
The BoJ added that it would hold rates at minus 0.1 percent and continue buying unlimited government bonds to maintain a low cap on long-term yields.
These monetary easing policies are intended to achieve sustained two-percent inflation, a target the bank considers key for stable growth.
The central bank views current price increases, driven by pandemic supply snarls and higher commodity prices linked to the war in Ukraine, as temporary.
So while its counterparts elsewhere are moving to tame inflation, it sees no need to change tack.
"There is no sign of meaningful accelerations in the rate of increase in wages, which is necessary for a sustainable rise of prices," said Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas.
And some feel rate hikes would not address current inflationary pressure in Japan.
"Higher rates would do little to meaningfully change the situation", Stefan Angrick, senior economist at Moody's Analytics, told AFP.
"Inflation in Japan is driven predominantly by higher prices for imported food and energy, which are beyond the BoJ's reach."
Rate hikes are also not guaranteed to boost the yen, he added, noting that "many other currencies have depreciated against the dollar despite their respective central banks hiking rates."
Following Friday's announcement, the dollar jumped as high as 138.55 yen before easing slightly, though that still compares with 115 yen at the start of the year.
The BoJ cut its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.4 percent, down from 2.9 percent in its previous forecast, warning that "extremely high uncertainties" remain, from Covid-19 to the situation in Ukraine.
Speaking Thursday afternoon, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda insisted the bank was committed to its easing policy "until the (price) target is met in a sustainable manner".
He acknowledged that the yen's slump against the dollar was causing some difficulties, by "increasing uncertainties in the outlook, making it hard for companies to plan, which is negative and unfavourable for the economy."
But he emphasised that the currency intervention is the preserve of the finance ministry, and that a weak yen brought benefits for exporters.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds workshop on Automated FC Clearing Procedure
Sonali Bank signs an agreement with Badrunessa College
Union Bank signs deal with Titas Gas
BANKING EVENT
TikTok rolls out new features for more safer user experience
Stocks fall for 8th running day on selling spree
LATAM places $1.8b order for Airbus A321 jets
United Airlines reports profit but sees higher recession risk


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft