Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:18 AM
MetLife launches strategy to address world's neglected people

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

MetLife Foundation announced a strategy aimed at driving inclusive economic mobility by addressing the needs of underserved and underrepresented communities around the globe.
This multi-pronged strategy builds upon MetLife's 2030 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments, through which the Foundation pledged $150 million in funding and MetLife pledged 800,000 employee volunteer hours in support of historically marginalized individuals and their families between 2021 and 2030, says a press release.
MetLife Foundation's grantmaking and impact investments will be aligned to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and three core portfolios.
The portfolio are Economic Inclusion: Upskilling and reskilling talent to be competitive in a new economy; Financial Health: Enabling budget management, savings, and access to credit and benefits as part of a broader wealth-building strategy; Resilient Communities: Expanding access to wellness resources as well as supporting a more resilient planet through climate-focused grants
MetLife Foundation's efforts will be augmented by MetLife employee-driven volunteering and skills-based pro bono projects that leverage MetLife employees' talent to expand the capacity of non-profit organizations, delivering even deeper impact. In 2021, more than 25,000 MetLife employees volunteered more than 61,000 hours across 37 countries.
As part of this strategic shift, MetLife Foundation has issued its first wave of grants totaling more than $25 million.
Regular updates on the progress of this work will be provided through MetLife's annual sustainability report. For more details on MetLife Foundation, visit www.MetLife.org.


