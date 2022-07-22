Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Euro up as Russian gas returns, stocks waver ahead of ECB decision

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Euro up as Russian gas returns, stocks waver ahead of ECB decision

Euro up as Russian gas returns, stocks waver ahead of ECB decision

PARIS, July 21: The euro gained ground against the dollar on Thursday after Russia resumed gas supplies to Europe but stock markets were twitchy ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting, where the guardian of the euro is expected to announce its first rate hike in over a decade.
At around half-way through the session, London's FTSE 100 and Frankfurt's DAX index were both down by nearly 0.5 percent, while the Paris CAC 40 trod water. In Italy, where the Prime Minister Mario Draghi has quit, the FTSE MIB shed nearly two percent.
"The euro is on the front foot... claiming back some of the previous session's losses to the dollar," said ActivTrades analyst, Ricardo Evangelista.
"Russia resumed the supply of gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline, in a move that is positive for the single currency. However, the sigh of relief from euro bulls was limited, as later today the ECB is expected to announce its first rate hike in years."
Russia on Thursday restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline after 10 days of maintenance, but uncertainty lingered whether the Kremlin would still trigger an energy crisis on the continent this winter.
ECB watchers are divided over the size of the anticipated rate hike. Until recently, most market players had been betting on a quarter-point increase.
However, "a larger hike would make sense in the current scenario of high inflation, but could also increase doubts over the growth prospects of the eurozone, and intensify the risk of fragmentation in the periphery," ActivTrades analyst Evangelista said.  
Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said there has been "some chatter about a double-hit 50-basis-point hike, which has seen markets move swiftly to price in more aggressive tightening, lifting the euro from its multi-year lows.
"However, I believe it is not in the ECB's nature to go off-beam and rip up the guidance it issued just weeks ago."
Complicating the situation was the news of Draghi's resignation and the ensuing political instability in Italy it will entail.
"Italy's political turmoil will stay the hand of the ECB," said Wilson at Markets.com.
"It seems all too apposite that Mario Draghi, the man who 'saved' the euro, is going to fall on his sword the very day the ECB raises rates for the first time in more than a decade, and that the economic problems in Italy that his policies papered over as ECB chief have not been resolved."
On the commodities markets, oil prices extended their losses -- with WTI below $100 -- after data showed US stockpiles rose more than expected last week as Americans opted not to pay for expensive petrol.
The figures come despite being at the height of the high-demand summer driving season.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds workshop on Automated FC Clearing Procedure
Sonali Bank signs an agreement with Badrunessa College
Union Bank signs deal with Titas Gas
BANKING EVENT
TikTok rolls out new features for more safer user experience
Stocks fall for 8th running day on selling spree
LATAM places $1.8b order for Airbus A321 jets
United Airlines reports profit but sees higher recession risk


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft