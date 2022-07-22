Video
Home Business

Meeting on running business amid load-shedding held

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

A virtual meeting to exchange of view on "Business Continuity's Plan for Power Crisis" was held to find out a technological solution to saving power and energy.
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division organized the meeting while State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak joined it as the chief guest with Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam in the chair, said a press release.
About 40 officials from the ICT Division and its affiliated bodies took part in the meeting and expressed their opinions on information and technological solution to the crisis.
 The participants shared their views on using low cost sensors to save power           and energy, introducing a power saving award, creating a flow chart on awareness activities using 'Am-e Samadhan' app.
It will be providing information to citizens regarding power shortage through 333 call center, developing an app on load shedding planning, keeping street lights switched off for an hour in the morning, sending general information through SMSs, IMO and WhatsApp and making plans on load shedding through big data analysis.
Besides, the a2i projected three presentations highlighting cultural, behavioral and financial frameworks for energy savings, considering the value and necessity of the power.
Speaking at the webinar, Palak said responding to Prime Minister's call for power saving; all should be economical and cost effective at all activities apart from power and energy.
"We will open the doors of new possibilities from the crisis and tacking crisis, we will boldly move forward to implement the Prime Ministers Vision-2041," he added.


