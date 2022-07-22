Video
IMF support sought to realize BGMEA vision to hit $100b exports

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has sought the support of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in realizing the vision of the RMG industry, which in turn would contribute to the country's development.
A vision of exporting apparels worth $100 billion by 2030 while creating employment for 6 million people in the apparel sector in this period by ensuring 100 pc gender equality, inclusiveness, and a decent workplace have been fixed by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by IMF Mission Chief for Bangladesh Rahul Anand paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at its office in the city on Wednesday.
The IMF team included Resident Representative in Dhaka Jayendu De, and Senior Economists Ritu Basu and Estelle Xue Liu.
BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury     and Directors Asif Ashraf and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were also present  at the meeting.
They discussed issues related to RMG industry of Bangladesh including its current employment and productivity situation, opportunities and strategies to meet future challenges and sustain growth.
The impacts of Bangladesh's LDC graduation in terms of tariff changes and market access was talked about. Faruque Hassan apprised the IMF delegation about the renewed vision of BGMEA along with its new Nine Dot logo.
BGMEA has set its sustainable strategic vision-2030 with an aim to pursue the growth of RMG industry in a manner that is sustainable and positively impacts the economy, the environment and the lives of peoples, he said.    -UNB


