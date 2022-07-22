Video
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:18 AM
Home Business

Debapriya smells economic troubles from mega project debts

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya smells unstable macro economic situation during the year 2024-2026 as the time for debt repayments in foreign currency for mega projects nears.
He said, "The thresholds of debt repayments on mega projects are approaching, which is a matter of concern for the economy,". As per latest statistics about Tk5.56 trillion are being spent on 20 mega projects, of which about 62 per cent is from foreign debt.
Bhattacharya expressed this concern in an online conversation while talking about 20 major projects of the country on Thursday.
He emphasized that a plan should be taken by the government to deal with such situation and suggested that Bangladesh should go for a negotiation with its development partners on loan rescheduling to deal with the pressure of foreign debt repayment.
He said the current ratio of foreign debt repayment to gross domestic product (GDP) is 1.1 per cent which may be double by 2026.
Bangladesh has to repay mostly to China, Japan and Russia for big projects and among them China's debt repayment period is quite short, Bhattacharya said and added that the macro-economic stability will depend on reserve situation during the repayment period for mega projects.
He analyzed 20 major projects of the country including Rail connection of Padma Bridge, Matarbari Coal Based Power Plant, Metro Rail, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and Karnaphuli River Tunnel saying they will have enormous debt burden.


« PreviousNext »

