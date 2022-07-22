Video
BB asks banks to make savings certificate buying easy for clients

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday issued a set of instructions for banks to make purchasing of national savings certificates (NSC) convenient for people as many of them face hassle in purchasing the NSCs.
The central bank in a circular asked banks to place cheques for clearing on the immediate next day of placing the same by the clients for purchasing NSCs along with issuing certificate of purchasing NSCs in favour of customers on the same day of being cleared.
Clearing of a cheque cannot be denied without a valid reason. In case of purchasing NSCs through debit authority by customers, the banks were asked to issue NSC certificates on the same day of debiting money from the customers' accounts.
Banks were also asked to intimate customers on encashment of principal or disbursement of interest on the same day if NSCs were sold through the national savings scheme online management system.
Any application of the customers including nominee change, account number change, mobile number change or electronic fund transfer-related complications must be settled in three working days.
No benefits including interest against NSCs or principal transferred in favour of the customers' accounts can be reversed.
BB also barred banks from compelling any customer, intending to purchase NSCs from any bank or branch, opening account with the particular bank or branch.
Banks were barred from using user ID or password of any individual or any bank's ID or password by any other individual or branch.


