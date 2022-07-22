‘Beximco is truly inspirational for Eswatini’



Senator Manqoba Khumalo, Eswatini (former Swaziland) Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade along with his delegation and hosts, poses for photographs during a visit to the Beximco Industrial Park at Sarabo, Kashimpur, Gazipur, on Thursday.

The Eswatini Minister said so after visiting the Beximco Industrial Park with his entourage at Sarabo, Kashimpur, Gazipur, on Thursday, says a press release..

He were highly impressed with the advanced technologies deployed by BEXIMCO in its Vertical Manufacturing Units and extensive measures taken to achieve a global leadership position in Sustainability.

The Eswatini delegation shoed keen interest to be updated on Beximco's initiatives on Sustainability including Beximco's Collaboration with Recovertex (A global leader on recycling Post Production Consumer Waste), State of the art effluent treatment plant along with RO systems for Re-cycling water and the world largest sustainable washing plant with most advanced technologies under single roof.

The delegation team were also very impressed to see Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.

Senator Manqoba Khumalo was accompanied by Mrs. Cebile Amanda Nhlabatsi, Under Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade, Mluleki Sakhile Dlamini, Director MSME, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade, Dr. Khanyisile Dlamini, Senior Executive Manager, Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority, accompanied by the BD Govt. officials including Md. Tarikul Islam, Director General, Africa Wing of Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The Eswatini delegation also visited Beximco's State of The Art Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park and took great interest in Beximco's initiatives on value addition and innovation using Advanced Technology.







