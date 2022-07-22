Video
‘Separate ministry or division imperative to explore blue economy’

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

State minister for planning Shamsul Alam has laid emphasis on setting up a separate ministry for blue economy or a separate division under the Ministry of Science and Technology to speed up plans to  harness the potentials of vast sea resources in the Bay of Bengal.
The minister told this while speaking as chief guest at a seminar titled 'Blue Economy and Maritime Security: Bangladesh Perspective' organized by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in the city on Thursday.
Rear Admiral (Retd.) Md Khurshed Alam, Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs was special guest while Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain, Chairman, BIISS, chaired the opening session. Major General Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, Director General and Chief Executive of the BIISS delivered the opening remarks.
Shamsul Alam said, "We do have lots of potentialities in our vast sea. We need coordinated initiatives and work together with India and Myanmar to harness the sea resources."
He said once there was territorial problem in the sea regarding ownership with neighboring countries but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina solved it internationally and it is time to advance ahead.
He called for more private sector investments to develop the sea resources and suggested for launching Blue Bonds in the capital market to raise funds by private investors for maritime fishing, exploration of oil, gas and other minerals, shipping, tourism and many others marine biology based business.
Former Ambassador M. Humayun Kabir, President, Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) and many others took part in discussions marked by question answer sessions.
Dr. Abul Kalam Azad, Professor of International Relations, Jahangirnagar University, Professor Dr. Delwar Hossain, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka, and Member, Bangladesh Public Service Commission, Moutusi Islam, Research Fellow, BIISS and by Dr Mahfuz Kabir, Research Director of the BIISS spoke in the event.
Speakers emphasized on unlocking the potentials of blue economy. They also insisted for the need of coordinated action plans and highlighted different issues of maritime security in the context of Bangladesh.
Senior officials from different ministries, ambassadors and high commissioners, senior civil and     military officials, academia, think tanks, business leaders, students and teachers from different universities participated in the session.


