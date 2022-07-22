Video
Trust Bank clients now can add money to ‘tap’

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Trust Axiata Pay tap and Trust Bank Limited has started add money service to make the mobile financial transaction easy and affordable.
`tap' customers can now add money easily from their respective Trust Bank accounts.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of `tap' Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, tap customers can add money to their tap wallet from Trust bank. This process will help the tap customers to save their time and money in transactions, he added.
Dewan Nazmul Hasan also said, `tap customers can add money from their respective bank accounts Taka 50 thousand in a day and Taka 3 lac in a month.' Meanwhile, tap has also start this service with Mutual Trust Bank Limited.


