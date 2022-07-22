Booth camp for RTI mass-awareness held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 21: A daylong booth camp was held with the main thrust of creating awareness among people, particularly marginalized women, on the Right to Information (RTI) Act at Laxmipur Bhatapara area in Rajshahi city.

The Association for Community Development (ACD) hosted the camp in collaboration with the Carter Centre on Wednesday.

Organised on behalf of the "Advancing Women's Right of Access to Information in Bangladesh" project, the camp showcased ideas about various public services among the marginalised community besides making them interested and inspired to the services.

Ensuring responsiveness of the GOs and NGOs for providing information in an efficient and equitable manner was the main objective of the camp.

With Ward Councilor of Rajshahi City Corporation Muhammad Nuruzzaman in the chair, Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Development Shamsunnahar Khatun, Assistant Director of Department of Information Abdul Ahad and Assistant Director of Department of Women Affairs Nawshad Ali addressed the event.

Coordinator of the project Subrata Kumar Paul moderated the discussion.

Terming the access to information as vital the discussants viewed the full-length implementation of the RTI act with unhindered flow of information by all government and non-government organization's concerned needs to be ensured for expediting development and ensuring good governance everywhere in the society. -BSS