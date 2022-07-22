Video
New Sri Lanka President sworn in, eyeing unity government

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

COLOMBO, July 21: Sri Lanka's six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in Thursday as president of the crisis-hit nation, with plans to form a unity government to manage the turmoil.
The 73-year-old veteran politician, who was overwhelmingly elected as head of state in a parliamentary vote Wednesday, took his oath of office with the country's police chief and top military brass standing behind him.
Official sources said the new leader was expected to
shortly form a cabinet featuring several opposition lawmakers to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain.
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who supported a rival candidate in Wednesday's vote, said he had met with Wickremesinghe to discuss how to protect the country from further "misery and disaster".
"We as an opposition will provide our constructive support for efforts to alleviate human suffering," Premadasa tweeted Thursday.    -AFP



