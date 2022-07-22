Video
Govt officials to cut fuel, lubricant expenses by 20pc

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

In a latest move to promote austerity in operations, the finance ministry on Thursday instructed the government officials to lower expenses for fuel and lubricants of vehicles issued to them by 20 per cent.
The instruction was given following the decision of a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday with the PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus.
The senior secretaries and secretaries of all ministries and divisions and high officials of all government
departments attended the meeting.
The meeting has give eight point directives including reducing use of government vehicles, preventing unnecessary use of private transports, keeping stringent monitoring on markets to tackle commodity prices and cut down on foreign travels of government officials unless those are absolutely necessary. The meeting instructed the finance division under the finance ministry to issue necessary instructions.
In the finance division circular issued on Thursday, it said that government officials cannot spend more than 80 per cent of the allowance for vehicles' petrol, oil and lubricants.
Also, the officials were directed to conserve 25 per cent of their allowance for electricity, the circular added. At the same time, allowances can't be transferred to any other sectors during the period.


