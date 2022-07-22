Covid caseload crosses 2m with 884 new cases, 6 more die

Bangladesh's overall Covid caseload crossed two million registering 884 new cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Besides, six more Covid-linked deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,256 while the caseload at 2,000,279

Of the deceased, four were men while two were women.

Of them, two each were from Dhaka and Barishal divisions while one each was from Khulna and Mymensing division.

The daily case positivity rate increased to 12.20 per cent from Tuesday's 9.66 per cent as 9,010 samples were tested.

The mortality rate dropped to 9.81 from Wednesday's 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96,56 from Wednesday's 96.52 per as 1,602 patients recovered during this period.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS. -UNB









