Uncertain days for RMG sector

Export orders for readymade garments has decreased by 30 per cent in the last month due to the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) sources, buyers of most of the garment factories in Bangladesh have reduced their orders by about 30 per cent. But a few months ago, the garment factories of the country were getting huge orders. Now the situation is completely opposite.

Meanwhile, export earnings have declined compared to last month. And due to the instability in the dollar market, remittances have also decreased and the country's reserves have also decreased.

Traders are also struggling to open a line of credit (LC) for import of raw materials. According to sources, the economic recession has already started to hit Europe.

Sources said the United States, another major market for home-made garments, is experiencing high inflation. Even if there is no economic recession in the United States, the demand for manufactured garments will decrease to a large extent due to inflation. People of these countries are already cutting down their expenses. If there is a negative impact

on these two big markets of the world, the garment sector of the country may suffer a big blow.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) sources said export orders may decrease. Because most of the export earnings of readymade garments come from the European market. Not only ready-made garments, but other products will also have the same effect. Therefore, the deeper the economic recession in Europe, the more negative the impact on the country's export earnings.

According to sources, almost all brands except H&M cancelled orders worth more than US$3 billion during the pandemic. The ready-made garment sector is in turmoil. Every garment factory faces recession. At this time, the export of clothing decreased. Apart from this, the transportation cost increases almost four times.

On the other hand, the price of raw materials also increased by 15 to 20 per cent. In spite of this, the garment industry turned around strongly in the last fiscal year. But due to the new crisis in the global economy, this boom in garment exports has been interrupted. Garment factories are said to be getting booking orders of 70 per cent of their production capacity from July to next February. Bangladeshi garment factories supply about 41 per cent of the number of T-shirts that European countries buy throughout the year.

A review of EPB's latest report showed that 81.65 per cent of the total export earnings in the 11 months of the outgoing financial year 2021-22 came from the ready-made garment sector. Out of which $2,098 crore came from net clothing.

BKMEA Vice President and Managing Director of Mother Color Ltd Mansoor Ahmed told the Daily Observer that the work orders have decreased recently. The utilization declaration (UD) for the upcoming spring and summer season has been 30 per cent. It is down 30 per cent compared to four months ago.

He said, the situation is such that survival is a big challenge now.

He said, " The Russia-Ukraine war has had a major negative impact on the global economy. We overcame the damage caused by Covid-19 pandemic. But due to current problems the RMG sector is facing a new crisis."

Director of BGMEA and Managing Director of Nipa Group Khosru Chowdhury said his company produces 30 lakh pieces of clothing every month. But only 50 per cent of his company's capacity is booked for next November to February.

He said, "Now I am getting 10 to 12 per cent less than the amount of orders I was getting six months ago. Therefore, we are discussing with the buyers so that the losses can be shared. In the context of cost increase."

Khosru Chowdhury said the price of petrochemicals has increased due to the war. For this, the total price of raw materials has increased up to 15 per cent. On the other hand, brands are negotiating to reduce prices.

SM Mannan Kochi, Vice President of BGMEA and Managing Director of Sheha Design (BD) Ltd, told this correspondent, "Customers have changed their priorities due to the recession. They are spending on food and daily necessities instead of clothes. And I see the reflection of that in the number of orders. Already hundreds of sub-contract factories have gradually closed down due to lack of work orders. The world economy is facing big challenges from the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war."

He said, "The government has increased source tax 1.0 per cent in the current fiscal year. We demanded the source tax be decreased 0.50 per cent on the RMG sector."











