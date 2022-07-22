Female police officer, her bodyguard commit suicide

MAGURA, July, 21: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khandaker Laboni and her former orderly Constable Mahmudul Hasan reportedly committed suicide hours apart in Magura.

Mahamudul Hasan, who was found dead on the rooftop of the Magura Sadar Police Barracks, was the bodyguard of Laboni Akhter, an additional deputy commissioner of Khulna

Metropolitan Police, who was also found dead in her grandparents' home in Magura's Sreepur.

Police recovered the body of the 36-year-old policewoman from Sreepur's Sarangdia village early on Thursday. The body of the 23-year-old constable was recovered from the police barracks around the same time. He is believed to have shot himself in the head with a rifle.

Laboni had gone to visit her grandparents in Sarangdia village from where her body was found hanging from the ceiling with a scarf tied around the neck, according to Magura Additional Superintendent of Police Kamrul Hasan.

"Mahmudul was a native of Kushtia's Daulatpur Upazila. He had joined the Magura Police Lines about a month ago. He had been serving as a bodyguard of Laboni."

"Both of them committed suicide. The law enforcers are not aware of any connection between the two incidents," Kamrul added.

Meanwhile, "For some time there was a conflict between her and her husband due to misunderstanding. Because of this, they were avoiding each other. She committed suicide due to this. She tried to commit suicide twice before, 15 days ago and a week ago," ADC Laboni's father Khandaker Shafiqul Azam told reporters.

Laboni's in-law's house is in Faridpur. She comes from Baralidah village of Sreepur upazila of Magura. Her husband Tarek Abdullah is working as Assistant Director (AD) of Bangladesh Bank. He is suffering from cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in India, police added.

