Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bottled soybean oil to be sold at Tk 185 per litre: Oil Refiners

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association has announced to reduce the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 14 to Tk 185 per litre.
This decision is effective from Thursday.
On Wednesday, a letter sent to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce informed about the effect of the new price.
As per the new prices, loose soybean oil will be sold at Tk 166 per litre, bottled soybean oil at Tk 185 per liter and five-litre bottled soybean oil at Tk 910.
Palm oil will be sold at Tk 148 per liter reduced by Tk 6.
According to the notification signed by Nurul Islam, the Executive Officer of the organization., it has been decided to reduce the price of edible oil in the local market in view of the decrease in the price of edible oil in the international market.
According to the decision of the Association, the price of edible oil has been adjusted to follow the uniform pricing system.
Earlier, Biswajit Saha, Director of edible oil marketing company City Group, confirmed the reduction in oil prices to the media on Sunday last.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Sri Lanka President sworn in, eyeing unity government
Climate change can fuel global instability, spark conflict: Study
Govt officials to cut fuel, lubricant expenses by 20pc
Covid caseload crosses 2m with 884 new cases, 6 more die
Uncertain days for RMG sector
Female police officer, her bodyguard commit suicide
Bottled soybean oil to be sold at Tk 185 per litre: Oil Refiners
Govt will ensure home for all homeless: PM


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft