Bottled soybean oil to be sold at Tk 185 per litre: Oil Refiners

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association has announced to reduce the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 14 to Tk 185 per litre.

This decision is effective from Thursday.

On Wednesday, a letter sent to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce informed about the effect of the new price.

As per the new prices, loose soybean oil will be sold at Tk 166 per litre, bottled soybean oil at Tk 185 per liter and five-litre bottled soybean oil at Tk 910.

Palm oil will be sold at Tk 148 per liter reduced by Tk 6.

According to the notification signed by Nurul Islam, the Executive Officer of the organization., it has been decided to reduce the price of edible oil in the local market in view of the decrease in the price of edible oil in the international market.

According to the decision of the Association, the price of edible oil has been adjusted to follow the uniform pricing system.

Earlier, Biswajit Saha, Director of edible oil marketing company City Group, confirmed the reduction in oil prices to the media on Sunday last.











