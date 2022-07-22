Video
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:16 AM
Govt will ensure home for all homeless: PM

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Hedayet Ullah Khan from Magura

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over 26,229 homes to landless families virtually under the third phase of the Asrayan-2 project at a press conference from the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Thursday. photo: pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over 26,229 homes to landless families virtually under the third phase of the Asrayan-2 project at a press conference from the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Thursday. photo: pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed her credence that her government will ensure at least a permanent address to all irrespective of party affiliation and said that it is her responsibility as the Prime Minister (PM) to ensure beautiful life of every citizen of the country.
The PM said, "If anyone has information that a person in Bangladesh is landless or homeless, they must inform us. Irrespective of party affiliation, we will provide houses, addresses and livelihood to those who remain homeless."
She said, "There may be differences of party opinions, it doesn't matter. The country is ours. And I am the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, that means I am responsible for every citizen of Bangladesh."
The Prime Minister said these on Thursday morning in her speech given at the ceremony of handing over land including 26 thousand 229 houses to the landless and homeless under the second phase of the third phase of Ashrayan-2 project across the country.
She handed over the house documents and keys to these landless and homeless people virtually through video conference from her official residence, Ganabhaban. Besides, she declared 52 upazilas including all the upazilas of Panchagarh and Magura districts as homeless and landless free.
Sheikh Hasina said, "I see people as people and I want every person to live peaceful life. That is my father's lesson. That is why I want to provide a good life to every person in this country."
Highlighting the success of the country's 52 upazilas, including all the upazilas of Panchagarh and Magura districts, as a result of her government's actions, the Prime Minister said, "Hopefully, we can make every upazila of every district of Bangladesh free from landlessness and homelessness in      this way. Everyone will have a house, a permanent address, a nice residence and they will live well. And I believe that we can do it."
At this time, the Prime Minister requested the Awami League leaders and all political parties, administration, law enforcement forces, public representatives to find out whether there are any landless or homeless in their respective villages or areas, the government will build their houses.
The Prime Minister said that her government is providing shelter for people from all walks of life. Besides, loans are provided and training opportunities are created. We also want them to take that opportunity to improve their lives through their own employment and to acquire the ability to buy land and build a house.
"Everyone should stand on his/her own feet and live with dignity, without begging from anyone," she added.
She said along with making this society more beautiful we want to ensure that the people of every village can get all kinds of civic benefits.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries from Ganabhaban virtually connected to five places in five districts.
The places were - Charkalakopa Ashrayan project under Ramgati upazila of Laxmipur district, Gaurambha Ashrayan project under Rampal upazila of Bagerhat district, Char Bheramara Ashrayan project under Nandail upazila of Mymensingh district, Mahanpara Ashrayan project under sadar upazila of Panchagarh district and Jangalia Ashrayan project under Mohammadpur upazila of Magura district.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the programme from Ganabhaban.
At the beginning of the programme, Ashrayan-2 Project Director, Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan, gave a presentation on the project, followed by a video presentation.


« PreviousNext »

