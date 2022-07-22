Ctg PDB fails to fix area wise load shedding

CHATTOGRAM, July 21: The Power development Board (PDB) of Chattogram could not yet finalise a list of time schedule of load shedding.

PDB sources said, "We are not sure of fixed quantity of power from the national grid. So it varies from time to time. As a result, we could not maintain the schedule properly."

Chief Engineer of Chattogram Zone of PDB Engineer Rezaul Karim told the Daily Observer, "We are trying to fix a schedule of area wise load shedding in Chattogram."

He said, "It will take a few days to get it done."

Presently, some areas of the city went into load shedding for several times for more than one hour every time.

Besides, the central office should ensure fixed quantity of power to Chattogram.

PDB sources said, the load shedding depends on variations of power supply from the National grid.

Sources said, Chattogram is now facing the shortage of over 300 MW power daily.

The total demand of Chattogram is now 1426 MW. But Chattogram is getting supply of 1000 MW to 1100 MW.

Meanwhile a total of 16 power plants including the public and private have been generating over 1200 MW which is supplied to the National Grid.

Besides, power generation in five plants in Chattogram remained suspended due to shortage of gas and diesel.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to roll out a series of tough new measures to avert an economic crisis in the face of a volatile energy market.

Bangladesh is suspending operations at diesel-run power plants. Fuel stations will also be closed for a day every week.

According to the Power Development Board's estimates, gas fuels 50.84 per cent of the total power generation, furnace oil 28 per cent and diesel 6 per cent, while coal-fired plants produce 7.89 per cent of the country's electricity. The new energy-saving policy is likely to create a shortfall of around 1,500 megawatts of power a day.

The new load shedding schedule started since Tuesday. Electricity distribution companies were supposed to announce area-wise timetables for outages.

The decisions were made during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

The other steps that are being considered include cutting down office hours, moderating the use of air conditioners and reducing the fuel consumption of vehicles.

Bangladesh has been grappling with a power crunch as the war in Ukraine continues to drive up the cost of fuel in the international market.

Imports account for almost all of Bangladesh's fuel oil stock, on which, 90 percent of the transport sector and 34 percent of power generation are dependent. On the other hand, the government has also reduced the number of LNG purchases due to the increase in prices.

Although government subsidies have gone up, the rising prices of fuel have resulted in the rollback of the country's power production.

The rapid rise in the value of the dollar, which crossed Tk 100 again, has also put a strain on Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves.

