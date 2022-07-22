Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ctg PDB fails to fix area wise load shedding

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 21: The Power development Board (PDB) of Chattogram could not yet finalise a list of time schedule of load shedding.
PDB sources said, "We are not sure of fixed quantity of power from the national grid. So it varies from time to time. As a result, we could not maintain the schedule properly."
Chief Engineer of Chattogram Zone of PDB Engineer Rezaul Karim told the Daily Observer, "We are trying to fix a schedule of area wise load shedding in Chattogram."
He said, "It will take a few days to get it done."
Presently, some areas of the city went into load shedding      for several times for more than one hour every time.
Besides, the central office should ensure fixed quantity of power to Chattogram.
PDB sources said, the load shedding depends on variations of power supply from the National grid.
Sources said, Chattogram is now facing the shortage of over 300 MW power daily.
The total demand of Chattogram is now 1426 MW. But Chattogram is getting supply of 1000 MW to 1100 MW.
Meanwhile a total of 16 power plants including the public and private have been generating over 1200 MW which is supplied to the National Grid.
Besides, power generation in five plants in Chattogram remained suspended due to shortage of gas and diesel.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to roll out a series of tough new measures to avert an economic crisis in the face of a volatile energy market.
Bangladesh is suspending operations at diesel-run power plants. Fuel stations will also be closed for a day every week.
According to the Power Development Board's estimates, gas fuels 50.84 per cent of the total power generation, furnace oil 28 per cent and diesel 6 per cent, while coal-fired plants produce 7.89 per cent of the country's electricity. The new energy-saving policy is likely to create a shortfall of around 1,500 megawatts of power a day.
The new load shedding schedule started since Tuesday. Electricity distribution companies were supposed to announce area-wise timetables for outages.
The decisions were made during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.
The other steps that are being considered include cutting down office hours, moderating the use of air conditioners and reducing the fuel consumption of vehicles.
Bangladesh has been grappling with a power crunch as the war in Ukraine continues to drive up the cost of fuel in the international market.
Imports account for almost all of Bangladesh's fuel oil stock, on which, 90 percent of the transport sector and 34 percent of power generation are dependent. On the other hand, the government has also reduced the number of LNG purchases due to the increase in prices.
Although government subsidies have gone up, the rising prices of fuel have resulted in the rollback of the country's power production.
The rapid rise in the value of the dollar, which crossed Tk 100 again, has also put a strain on Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves.
Economists warn that a deficit in the dollar reserves could trigger a Sri Lanka-style crisis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Sri Lanka President sworn in, eyeing unity government
Climate change can fuel global instability, spark conflict: Study
Govt officials to cut fuel, lubricant expenses by 20pc
Covid caseload crosses 2m with 884 new cases, 6 more die
Uncertain days for RMG sector
Female police officer, her bodyguard commit suicide
Bottled soybean oil to be sold at Tk 185 per litre: Oil Refiners
Govt will ensure home for all homeless: PM


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft