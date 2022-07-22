Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Droupadi Murmu elected  Indian President

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Droupadi Murmu elected  Indian President

Droupadi Murmu elected  Indian President

NEW DELHI, July 21: A woman from India's tribal minority, Droupadi Murmu, was elected as the country's president Thursday with the backing of the ruling party, making
her the first person from the marginalised community to occupy the top post.
Murmu, who is from the Santhal tribe, secured the largely ceremonial position with the support of more than half the electorate of MPs and state legislators, partial results released by the election commission showed.
Murmu, 64, was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the post.
Modi tweeted to congratulate Murmu, saying her "exemplary success motivates each and every Indian".
"She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden."
Her closest rival, the opposition-backed Yashwant Sinha -- an ex-member of the BJP and former finance and external affairs minister, also tweeted his congratulations.
"India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour," Sinha wrote.
Murmu will be the country's second woman president after Pratibha Patil, who held the position for five years from 2007, and succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, the second president from the Dalit community, the bottom of the Hindu caste system.
Born in Mayurbhanj district in the eastern state of Odisha, the president-elect began her career as a schoolteacher before joining politics.
She has held ministerial positions in the state government, and been governor of the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.
"As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought about becoming the candidate for the top post," she told reporters soon after her nomination this month.
Murmu's win was considered a certainty because of the strength of the ruling BJP and its allies in the parliament and state assemblies.
But the post is largely ceremonial and her election is not expected to make significant practical difference to the tribal community, which has long been relegated to the margins of society.
"We've been on the road fighting for tribal rights since the 90s," activist Dayamani Barla told AFP.
"Whatever agenda the BJP... has to place a politician from a tribal community in the post of the President, she will only be able to do anything if she is allowed to use her pen."
The prime minister and the cabinet wield executive powers in India, although the head of state can send back a few parliamentary bills for reconsideration and also helps in the process of forming governments.
"Sitting on the seat is not as big a deal as much as it is having the power to actually use your position," said Barla.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Sri Lanka President sworn in, eyeing unity government
Climate change can fuel global instability, spark conflict: Study
Govt officials to cut fuel, lubricant expenses by 20pc
Covid caseload crosses 2m with 884 new cases, 6 more die
Uncertain days for RMG sector
Female police officer, her bodyguard commit suicide
Bottled soybean oil to be sold at Tk 185 per litre: Oil Refiners
Govt will ensure home for all homeless: PM


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft