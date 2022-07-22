Caretaker govt a political issue, EC can't work on it: CEC

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said, "The Formation of Caretaker Government is a political procedure; EC cannot work on it."

CEC said it after discussion with the Bangladesh

Jatio Party (BJP) and Gono Front on Thursday.

BJP and the Gono Front also expressed concern over the security of the party members and voters during the polling period.

In response Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "The elections will be held at the appointed time, Army can be deployed if necessary to ensure everyone's safety.

In a statement containing a 13- point proposal BJP Chairman Professor MA Mukit demanded to form a neutral government for participation of all parties in the general election.

BJP also demanded provision of publication of updated voter list on website at least six months prior to elections, deployment of army with magisterial powers from three months before the elections to at least one month after elections.

EVMs should be introduced on a small scale, however, EVMs cannot be used unless all the parties want to and the provision of 'No' vote should be introduced in the ballot paper.

Due to the increase in the country's population, the Gano Front demanded that the number of seats be increased to 450 along with redemarcation of boundaries of the parliamentary seats. The party feels that there is no alternative to dialogue, only through dialogue the problems can be resolved.

Advocate Zakir Hossain, Chairman of Gano Front, said, "In order to stop the violence during the elections, army personnel must be deployed along with the law and order forces. Special measures must be taken for the security of the party heads and party offices of the registered political parties six months before the elections."

Gano Front urged the EC to take initiative so that unregistered parties cannot form alliances with registered parties.

In response to all the demands CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, "We invite all parties to participate in the elections, because the elections will be held at the scheduled time."

"In order to from a representative government we need free and fair elections, where voters can freely exercise their voting right," said CEC and added, "We want to work together to make the upcoming parliamentary elections a success."

He said, "We have got proposals to from 'All-party government' and 'Caretaker government'. These are actually political issues. We will submit those proposals to the government. The government should understand the validity of these demands."

"EC will not work alone in the polling stations during the election time," said CEC and added, "District Administration, Police, BGB and, if needed, the army will be to be involved."

Awal said, "We are evaluating the issue of using EVMs in the elections. We have not blindly taken any decision on EVMs yet."

CEC said, "We have repeatedly said that if a political party does not come to the polls, then we cannot force them. However, we will request them again and again. We expect participation from all political parties to make the election participatory," he added.

On Sunday Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) and Bangladesh Islami Front will participate at the EC discussion meeting.











