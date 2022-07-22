Ganashasthaya hospital seeks time to defray Tk 2.30cr

Paying Tk10 lakh dues of holding taxes of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), the Ganashasthaya Nagar Hospital on Thursday has taken additional time from the corporation for paying the entire amount of dues consulting with the DSCC Mayor.

A mobile court of DSCC led by its Executive Magistrate Md Muniruzzaman on Thursday operated special drive at the hospital for its non-payment of dues of consecutive 24 years since 1998-2022.

According to the DSCC officials, the private hospital has not paid DSCC the holding tax dues of Tk 2.40 crore for 24 years.

Muniruzzaman said, "Despite many notices and reminders for over a year, the hospital authorities failed to respond. The authority ignored the reminders of the DSCC. To realize the arrears from the hospital, the drive was operated."

"However, during the drive, the hospital authorities paid Tk10 lakh and promised to pay the remaining dues after a consultation with the Mayor," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, founder of the hospital Dr Zafar Ullah Chowdhury claimed at a press conference that the DSCC has determined the huge amount of tax illogically.