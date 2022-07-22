Video
RU teachers, students protest attacks on minority

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent  

Some teachers and students of Rajshahi University (RU) have protested and demanded justice for the serial attacks, killings, looting, vandalism of idols, arson and violence against religious minorities  at different places in the country including Narail.
They made this demand from a human chain organized under the banner of 'Sonatoni Religious Teachers-Students' at Paris Road of the university on Thursday.
Dipu Roy, a master's student of Persian Language department of the university, said that there have been 3,679 attacks on minorities in Bangladesh in the last 9 years. Among them, 1,559 houses, 442 business establishments and 1,668 places of worship were attacked. Some 862 people were injured and 11 killed in these few years. Besides, 20 families were evicted from their homes and land from 2016 to 2020, and two girls were raped.
After the 2014 national elections, 761 houses, 192 businesses and 247 temples were attacked and a minority were killed in these attacks. Besides, 11 Hindu houses, three business establishments and 67 temples were attacked and vandalized in 2020 alone. We have not found a solution for these. Those responsible for these incidents were not brought to justice. We lodge strong protest and demand justice for these attacks through today's human chain, he added.
Prof SM Abu Bakar of Philosophy Department said that religion is an important element of culture but not the whole part. Even fifty years ago, in any national crisis, people of all religions, Hindus, Muslims, and others have put up resistance together. This is Bengali culture. Only the administration, the police cannot provide overall security unless the practice of non-communal culture is upheld in our midst.
Anand Kumar Saha, former Vice-Chancellor of the University and Prof of Zoology Department said, "Although I am a traditionalist, I consider myself a human being first. And as a human being, I stand in this human chain today. We strongly protest against the ongoing attacks on minorities through today's human chain. Along with that, we demand that the attackers be brought to justice quickly. At this time, he called upon all the people of the country including the teachers-students and officials-employees of Rajshahi University to move together."


