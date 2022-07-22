Only 3.91pc pass DU Cha unit test

The results of Cha unit admission examination under the supervision of the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) were published on Thursday with a pass rate 3.91 per cent.

DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at 11:00am.

However, 241 candidates among 6,156 participants passed the test.

Successful admission seekers have been asked to submit their subject preference list and admission form through university website within July 24 and July 30.

Besides, candidates can submit application to the dean office of the faculty for further scrutiny of their exam scripts in condition of giving a certain fee within July 24 and July 28.














