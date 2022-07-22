Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Only 3.91pc pass DU Cha unit test

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
DU Correspondent

The results of Cha unit admission examination under the supervision of the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) were published on Thursday with a pass rate 3.91 per cent.
DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at 11:00am.
However, 241 candidates among 6,156 participants passed the test.
Successful admission seekers have been asked to submit their subject preference list and admission form through university website within July 24 and July 30.
Besides, candidates can submit application to the dean office of the faculty for further scrutiny of their exam scripts in condition of giving a certain fee within July 24 and July 28.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ganashasthaya hospital seeks time to defray Tk 2.30cr
RU teachers, students protest attacks on minority
National committee for protection of oil-gas-mineral-power and port
Only 3.91pc pass DU Cha unit test
Lawyers, Ctg admin lock horns over 5 buildings
ASI, 3 others on 3-day remand for snatching gold
Nine killed in road accidents
Most BD nationals killed by BSF firing at border were criminals: BSF DG


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft