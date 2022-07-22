Video
Lawyers, Ctg admin lock horns over 5 buildings

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 21: The dispute between the lawyers and the district administration here has deepened over the five multi-storied buildings at Court Building hills.
The Cabinet Ministry sent a letter to the Law Ministry this week for eviction of the five multi-storied buildings belonging to the Chattogram Bar Association.
In protest against the letter of the Cabinet Ministry, members of the Chattogram Bar met at an emergency general meeting on Wednesday.
The lawyers in the meeting decided to go on a movement against the decision of the Cabinet Ministry, if the decision of the Law Ministry does not come in favour of the lawyers.
If the decision of the Law Ministry is not favourable for the lawyers, they will go on a tougher movement including sit-in programmes, holding of rallies etc. If necessary, the lawyers will meet the Prime Minister.  The meeting was presided over by Abu Muhammad Hashem President of the Association.
The district administration described the construction of buildings as risky and illegal while the Bar association claimed they have "permission" to construct the buildings.
The hilltop court building was established 130 years ago. Now the hill houses the new court building, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates' Court, five buildings belonging to the lawyers, and also the offices of the divisional and deputy commissioners.
Recently, an expert team recommended to evict a total of 350 structures including five storied buildings of Chattogram Bar Association from the Court building hills in order to protect the most important hill of the city.
An  expert team comprising Chattogram district Joint Judge Khairul Islam, technical teams of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Environment and Public Works department headed by Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram M Mominur Rahman visited the hills on Thursday evening.
The team inspected several points of the Court Building effected by landslides during recent heavy rainfall. The team further apprehended that the major incidents of hill slides might occur in the hills in torrential rains in future.
So, the team opined to evict all 350 structures including the five buildings of the lawyers from the hill.
They also recommended the construction of retaining walls surrounding the hill. The Chattogram Court building areas housed the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner offices and 71 other courts and several other structures including shops, 5 buildings of lawyers, etc.
Nearly 350 illegal structures have been constructed in the Hill. Among those are five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association that houses more than 2,500 lawyers.
According to a reliable source, the district administration in a confidential report mentioned that the Chattogram Bar Association had already built five buildings in the hills which were very risky for the Court building premises. Moreover, the Bar Association has been trying to build other two 12-storied buildings in the same hills. The Confidential report mentioned that those structures would certainly  damage the hill.


