ASI, 3 others on 3-day remand for snatching gold

Arrested four accomplices of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Rupnagar Police Station, Jahidul Islam, who allegedly snatched 38 tola of gold ornaments from a jewellery shop worker recently, were placed on a three-day remand each on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury sent them police custody for unearthing the clue of the snatching incident.

Sub Inspector Kamal Pasha of the Detective Branch of Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the four and prayed to the court to grant a ten day remand each for interrogation.

Remanded ASI's accomplices are Sohel Ahmed Pallab (48), Palash Sheikh (34), a source, Masud Rana (46) and Robin Hawlader (50).

Arrested team leader assistant sub-inspector Jahidul Islam of Rupnagar Police Station is facing police interrogation in the case.

A team of detectives (Mirpur Division) arrested the ASI accomplices from different areas of Dhaka on Wednesday and recovered 20 tola of gold ornaments.

On July 18, ASI Jahidul along with some others intercepted jewellery shop employee Titu Pradhaniya in the capital's Gabtoli, introducing themselves as "detectives", and robbed the 38 tola of gold.











