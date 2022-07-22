Nine killed in road accidents

At least nine people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in capital city Dhaka, Barishal and Cumilla on Thursday.

In Dhaka, a former student of Eden Mahila College was killed as a battery-run rickshaw carrying her overturned in the North South Road in the city's Bangshal early Thursday.

The victim was identified as Umme Salma Akhter, 23, daughter of Golam Kibria and a resident of Omarpur village under Charfashion upazila in Bhola district.

The accident took place around 4:00am when Salma along with her cousin M Hasan were heading towards her college hostel on the rickshaw from Sadarghat area.

She was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) with critical injury where doctor declared her dead at 5:00am, DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Bacchu Mia.

Our Barishal Correspondent added that at least five passengers of a microbus were killed and eight others injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Notun Shikarpur area under Ujirpur Upazila of the district this afternoon. The deceased were identified as Ruhul Amin, Abdur Rahman, Md Hasan, Nurul Amin and Shahidul Islam. All the deceased are residents of Konabari in Gazipur district.

"A Barishal-bound microbus, parked on the roadside due to tyre puncture, was hit by a Dhaka-bound bus in the area around 12:30pm, leaving one person dead on the spot and 12 passengers of the microbus injured", Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ujirpur Police Station Ali Arshad said.











