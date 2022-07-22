Shortage of docs in hospitals impedes healthcare: Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that shortage of doctors in hospitals is struggling to provide regular healthcare to more than 16 crore people of the country.

The Health Minister said this at a discussion meeting on the occasion of World Population Day-2022 at the IEM unit conference room of the Directorate of Family Planning on Thursday.

Zahid Maleque said, "There are 10-15 doctors for every 10,000 people in our country but in neighbouring countries 25 to 30 doctor for every 10,000 people. The World Health Organization (WHO) also said that we need more doctors. Even the number of seats is insufficient compared to the quantity in the hospitals. We have to pay attention to that too."

"The world population is now more than 8 billion which is increasing every second. But the population capacity of the world is not more than 10 to 12 billion. Keeping that in mind, we should proceed in the future. The current population of Bangladesh is about 16.5 million or a little more. Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world," he added.

He further said, "Bangladesh has about 1200 or more people per square kilometre which is the highest in the world. Our neighbouring countries China or India are also populous countries. Still the population density in those countries is not that high. There are 100 to 150 people per square kilometre. As a result, we have to pay attention to this aspect as well."

"We have to provide food, clothing, shelter, education, health care and employment for this huge population. We are doing them but we also have limitations. About 80 per cent people of the country are coming under education system but public awareness is not increasing. Three million babies are born every year. About two million people have to be given employment every year. The government has to ensure this citizen facility which is not easy."

Health Minister also said, "We have to think about things that are good for the country. All countries have different problems and solutions. Our major challenge is to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens. But it will not be possible if the population increases. There needs to be a balance between wealth and population. Only then we can give offerings to the desired population."

Saiful Hasan Badal, Secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Division presided over the programme while Sahan Ara Banu, Director General of Family Planning Directorate (Grade-1) delivered the welcome address on the occasion. Dr Mu Anwar Hossain Howlader, secretary of Health Service Division, was the special guest. UNFP's Bangladesh Representative Christine Blochus and Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and others were present.













