Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:14 AM
Journos for renaming Mass Media Act

Hands over proposal to Info Minister

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Suggesting the government rename the proposed 'Mass Media Act' as 'Journalist and Mass Media Employees (Service Rules) Act',  journalist leaders on Thursday submitted a proposal to Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at his Ministry office.
A delegation of journalist leaders led by BFUJ (Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist) President Omar Faruq and Secretary General Dip Azad handed over the draft proposal to the Minister on behalf of the journalist community, according to a press release of the Information Ministry issued on Thursday.
The delegation also included Dhaka Union of Journalist (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Aktar Hossain, Dhaka Reporters Unity President Nazrul Islam Mithu, Television Camera Journalists Association (TCA) President Mahbub Alam and General Secretary Shahidul Alam Jibon, Dhaka Sub Editors Council (DSEC) General Secretary Abul Hasan and Barishal Union of Journalists (BUJ) President Swapan Khandker. Information Secretary Mokbul Hossain was present during the handing over programme, it said.
DUJ General Secretary Aktar Hossain told this correspondent that they have handed over a draft proposal to the Minister as he will be in a foreign tour next week. They will hand over the final draft to the Ministry after finalizing it next week in their executive committee meeting.


