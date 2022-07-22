Mild heat wave may continue in 3 districts

The ongoing mild heat wave is likely to continue in three districts of the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin valid for 24 hours commencing at 9am on Thursday.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna and Naogaon and it may continue," said the bulletin.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country, it added. -BSS