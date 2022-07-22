Video
DU publishes Cha unit test results

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday published the admission test results of the Cha unit under the fine arts faculty.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman published the results from Abdul Motion Chowdhury virtual classroom in the presence of Fine Arts faculty dean Prof Nisar Hossain.
Of a total of 6,156 examinees, only 241 successful students can now apply for admission against a total of 130 seats.
Faria Nowshin Ahmed Apon bagged the first position in the test, scoring 100.5 out of 120.
Oishee Rani Mondol secured the second position in the test scoring 98.94, while Mohammad Forhad Ali came third with a score of 98.84.


