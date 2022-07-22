Around 80m people contributing to country’s economy: Experts

The experts say the number of people aged 25 to 64 in Bangladesh is the highest (more or less 80 million) who are contributing significantly to the country's economy. Another eight crore people (under-25 years of age) in the country will actively contribute to the economy in the near future. It is a very helpful condition for the development of any country and if it is properly used and managed, the development of the country will be greatly accelerated. And that's why experts are of the opinion that there is no alternative to build a healthy, strong and efficient nation.

They said this at a view exchange meeting of media advocacy meeting organized by non-governmental NGO LightHouse and in collaboration with USAID Sukhi Jibon Project, Pathfinder International at the Bangladesh Shisu Kollan Parishad Auditorium in the capital.

The executive head of the lighthouse Harun Or Rashid was chaired. Former president of Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Editor Forum Faruque Ahmed Talukdar and Programme Manager of Directorate of Family Planning Dr Manzoor Hossain along with senior officials of Light House were present in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that on November 15, 2022, the world population is going to touch the milestone of 8 billion. World Population Day-2022 was celebrated globally on July 11 among many discussions and initiatives about this huge population of the world.

The theme of World Population Day-2022 set by the United Nations Population Fund is 'A World of 8 Billion: Building a Vibrant Future by Ensuring Opportunities, Choices and Rights for All'. However, the 20th Population Day will be officially celebrated today on July 21 in the country.

The speakers said that along with improving health services, if everyone can make informed decisions knowing the right information for themselves and their families and if desired quality and equality-based healthcare is available in health centers, then it will be possible to ensure a healthy, strong and efficient nation, Bangladesh will move forward.











