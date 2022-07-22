Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Around 80m people contributing to country’s economy: Experts

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

The experts say the number of people aged 25 to 64 in Bangladesh is the highest (more or less 80 million) who are contributing significantly to the country's economy. Another eight crore people (under-25 years of age) in the country will actively contribute to the economy in the near future. It is a very helpful condition for the development of any country and if it is properly used and managed, the development of the country will be greatly accelerated. And that's why experts are of the opinion that there is no alternative to build a healthy, strong and efficient nation.
They said this at a view exchange meeting of media advocacy meeting organized by non-governmental NGO LightHouse and in collaboration with USAID Sukhi Jibon Project, Pathfinder International at the Bangladesh Shisu Kollan Parishad Auditorium in the capital.
The executive head of the lighthouse Harun Or Rashid was chaired. Former president of Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Editor Forum Faruque Ahmed Talukdar and Programme Manager of Directorate of Family Planning Dr Manzoor Hossain along with senior officials of Light House were present in the meeting.
It was informed in the meeting that on November 15, 2022, the world population is going to touch the milestone of 8 billion. World Population Day-2022 was celebrated globally on July 11 among many discussions and initiatives about this huge population of the world.
The theme of World Population Day-2022 set by the United Nations Population Fund is 'A World of 8 Billion: Building a Vibrant Future by Ensuring Opportunities, Choices and Rights for All'. However, the 20th Population Day will be officially celebrated today on July 21 in the country.
The speakers said that along with improving health services, if everyone can make informed decisions knowing the right information for themselves and their families and if desired quality and equality-based healthcare is available in health centers, then it will be possible to ensure a healthy, strong and efficient nation, Bangladesh will move forward.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mild heat wave may continue in 3 districts
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Around 80m people contributing to country’s economy: Experts
Minister urges Japan to recruit manpower
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Dhaka calls for global cooperation to fight pandemic, its economic fallout
BIWTA’s dredging dept gets new CE
12 students stage sit-in protesting mismanagement of railway in Chuadanga


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft