Minister urges Japan to recruit manpower

Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed on Wednesday urged the Japan government and IM Japan (International Manpower Development Organization) to hire more Bangladeshi workers as technical intern to the country as Bangladesh government has taken measures to create huge skilled manpower following the demand of the country.

"At present, Bangladesh has been giving trainings of 'Japanese Language Course' for six months tenure to its manpower for developing their skills in its 32 Technical Training Centers (TTC) following the demand of the country. More than 3,566 Bangladeshis have already been trained up," he said while addressing a function organized at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) arranged the programme marking departure of 47 Bangladeshi technical interns travelling Japan with overseas employment under its technical interns hiring programme. Some 47 new technical interns left the country for Japan through a flight at 1:30pm on Wednesday from the airport, according to the BMET officials.

In the function, Imran Ahmed informed that Bangladesh has already sent some 183 technical workers to Japan. With the inclusion of 47 new interns, the number has risen to 230. Some 292 more workers have been waiting for travelling the country with overseas employment.









