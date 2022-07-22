Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Minister urges Japan to recruit manpower

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed on Wednesday urged the Japan government and IM Japan (International Manpower Development Organization) to hire more Bangladeshi workers as technical intern to the country as Bangladesh government has taken measures to create huge skilled manpower following the demand of the country.
"At present, Bangladesh has been giving trainings of 'Japanese Language Course' for six months tenure to its manpower for developing their skills in its 32 Technical Training Centers (TTC) following the demand of the country. More than 3,566 Bangladeshis have already been trained up," he said while addressing a function organized at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) arranged the programme marking departure of 47 Bangladeshi technical interns travelling Japan with overseas employment under its technical interns hiring programme. Some 47 new technical interns left the country for Japan through a flight at 1:30pm on Wednesday from the airport, according to the BMET officials.
In the function, Imran Ahmed informed that Bangladesh has already sent some 183 technical workers to Japan. With the inclusion of 47 new interns, the number has risen to 230. Some 292 more workers have been waiting for travelling the country with overseas employment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mild heat wave may continue in 3 districts
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Around 80m people contributing to country’s economy: Experts
Minister urges Japan to recruit manpower
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Dhaka calls for global cooperation to fight pandemic, its economic fallout
BIWTA’s dredging dept gets new CE
12 students stage sit-in protesting mismanagement of railway in Chuadanga


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft