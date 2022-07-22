Video
Home Editorial

 Power cut scheme must serve its purpose

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

How does it feel when one already hit by seasonal heat wave, has to experience regular load shedding? Although the experience is bitter, it is the current reality for all right now.

Country is running amid regular blackout following government's recent decision of area wise load shedding. In fact, the government had no other card in its stock other than resorting to introduce the new austerity scheme.

According to a news report published in this daily on Wednesday, this decision came as a part of government's austerity measures that were decided on July 18 at a high level meeting at the Prime Minister's office. Government's going for such a constraint policy of austerity, we think, implies a difficult reality country is gripped with.

However, the country experienced over 1800 MW load-shedding on the first day of the power cut austerity measure. Though planned load shedding to protect country's future energy supply to a great extent is directly or indirectly linked to all pervasive mismanagement, ubiquitous corruption, ill-planning, there is no scope to rule out global implications in this regard, especially resulting from the latest Russia-Ukraine war.

However, delving deeper into the critical energy scenario to have overwhelmed some countries, government's austerity measure is not irrational. We must all realise that almost all countries across the globe are facing a fuel crisis - directly or indirectly.

But our appeal to government is to take effective and time befitting realistic measures to come out of this problem as early as possible as area wise load shedding is not a permanent solution. Question can rightly arise how long will people suffer in this summer? Moreover, now that the scheme has become a part of our daily life, it is only better to adjust our electricity usage at par with it.

Instead of burning through so much cash for idle power plants, the government could have easily invested it on gas exploration, which would have provided some buffer to the country's energy sector. Moreover, it is also time for the government to urgently renegotiate those contracts to save some public funds at this time of crisis.

As much as we have to endure regular limited power cuts with patience, it is equally important to bring down electricity wastage to bare minimum at a more personal level.

We urge all to be economical in their use of electricity and energy. On that note - it is also important to monitor that all are complying with specific power usage instructions. Any type of violation must be strictly dealt with.

Unless we stop misusing electricity, the government's planned power cut scheme will not serve its purpose in conserving it.



