No alternative to ensuring uninterrupted power supply

Dear Sir

This year, we celebrated the opening of the Padma Bridge as a symbol of Bangladesh's development. Within a month of this opening event, we have returned to area-based load shedding due to lack of energy crunch. It is a pity. The fact that we are glorifying our development in various sectors simply makes a cruel joke when we see that the country is running acute shortage of power aggravating people's plight to the extreme.



Our Prime Minister said Bangladesh is performing relatively well in the food sector compared to some developed countries during the inflationary period. The Prime Minister said she would consider preparing a timetable in advance to keep people informed about the energy crisis and load reduction. In all the stories about creating digital Bangladesh, it's surprising that uninterruptible power supplies haven't become the norm, even in 2022.



We have come a long way since the era of continuous load restrictions. But now that so many people are working online or remotely and almost every company's work or college education requires the internet and electricity, there is no other alternative to uninterrupted power supply. Any excuses in this regard will only reveal government's failure.



Miftaful Jannah Elma

Kallaynpur,Dhaka