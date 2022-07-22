

Time past and time future are contained in time present



Time past and time future.

are contained in time present.



The past came alive in my present as it had done many times before as I went through the letter from my friend Ameer Khashru in London containing his comments on my 'Symphony of our times'.



Ameer Khashru and I have been close friends from the early 1960s when we were freshers in Dhaka University. He was a bright student of the commerce faculty but left the university while he was a BA (honours) student for higher studies in accountancy in London. He spent long years in the United Kingdom and came back to Bangladesh as a chartered accountant during 1968-69. His French wife Santhal accompanied him as he started a promising career in his own land as finance director of Burma Easter Oil Company. We met in Dhaka in early 1969. It was a brief but pleasant reunion.



Unfortunately, stormy events shattered the plans of Khashru and Santhal for a peaceful and prosperous life in the then East Pakistan. The incendiary politics beginning in 1968-69, the crackdown of the Pakistan army on unarmed Bengali civilians on March 25, 1971 triggered the armed struggle for the liberation of Bangladesh. Ameer Khashru and Santhal left for the United Kingdom again where they continued to reside. Ameer Khashru built up a successful career as an independent and reputed chartered accountant. Interestingly, he also founded and ran three most successful, upscale Thai restaurants in London. These were located in Piccadilly, Kennington Road and Dulwich.



Unfortunately, soon after 2006, the worldwide economic downturn hit his business badly. Khashru himself fell severely ill. Fortunately, he recovered and with tenacious perseverance established another Thai restaurant in Elephant and Castle. His son, Stefan, is a teacher and daughter, Umbreen, is a successful professional in a high executive position. They also live in London.



Ameer Khashru is not only a reputed accountant and persevering entrepreneur but also an avid reader with keen interest in socio-economic evolution and international affairs. We spent many lively hours discussing these subjects whenever I stayed in his home during my visits to London in the 1990s and the first few years of the 21st century. Ameer Khashru also took keen interest in my writings, especially columns on contemporary affairs. He took care to send his comments on this as regularly as he could. There was, however, a long gap from 2008 as reverses seized both of us. I was, therefore, deeply moved and inspired by his comments in early July on my 'Symphony of our times'. Here is what he wrote: 'Dear Shelley, trust you and your family are keeping well. You are always in my mind and more so by reading with avowed interest your chronicle, "the Symphony of our times" in the New Age. This fast changing world today is wiping out all that we knew, valued and looked up to.



This is frightening more so because there is no say from the youths in all these. It is their future that is getting encashed at a rapid speed; power is on naked and reckless display in every day of our lives making growing number of fellow humans surplus to the requirements of the powerful. Who is going to save our planet or do the powerful care. The youth must rise to stop the plunder. It is their future. Please carry on with your raconteur and spread it among the youth. Fond regards, Ameer Khasru, London.'



Like others, sometime I also suffer from writer's fatigue and asked myself what is the use of it all? In the contemporary world of internet, social media and cellular phones, how many would read writings in newspapers and periodicals? How many having read would care to think about these, how many at all would react positively or negatively?



It is no wonder in this circumstance that Ameer Khashru's inspiring words left a positive impact on me. The potent concepts and ideas he discusses are degeneration of values and the revolutionary role the youth can play to arrest this decay and lay the basis of a meaningful and progressive future. The youth continues to fascinate me. I wrote the obituary of friend Mohiuddin Hafiz who died at the prime of his youth in 1968 as the chief magistrate of the then Madaripur subdivision. 'He had that infinite capacity to wonder at things which is the mark of incorruptible youth.



The youth thrives in innocent wonder. He never falls victim to corruption which turns power into cash and cash into power in contemporary times. Ameer Khashru's moving message inspires me to go back once again to the past, the year 1969 when the Bengali youth was heralding the dawn of the Bangladesh revolution.'

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a

former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the

erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) (1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990).











