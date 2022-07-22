Video
469 homeless families get houses in 4 upazilas

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Thirty landless families in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi on Thursday received houses as gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The distribution programme was held in the Upazila Parishad hallroom in the morning with Bagha UNO Sharmin Akhter in the chair. Deputy Director of Local Government of the district administration Shahana Akhter Jahan, Acting UP Chairman Mokaddes Ali Sarker, Upazila AL GS Ashraful Islam Babul and AC Land Jewel Ahmed were also present during the distribution. The photo shows the key and deed of the house-land being handed over to a beneficiary. photo: observer

Houses were handed over to a total of 469 homeless families in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola, Fulbari Upazila of Dinajpur, Hatiya Upazila of Noakhali and Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi under the third phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually handed over keys to the semi-pucca houses through a video conference from Ganabhaban on Thursday morning.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Some 160 homeless families in Char Fasson Upazila of the district have received semi-pucca   houses.
The distribution programme was held in Bozragopal Town Hall Room at around 10am.
Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Al Noman, among others, was present at the programme.
A total of 26,229 houses have been provided to the landless and homeless people in the third phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project across the country.
As many as 1,17,329 houses have already been provided to the landless and homeless in the first and second phases of the project across the country. With the ownership of two decimals of land, the government is providing the houses as gifts to the landless and homeless families.
DINAJPUR: Some 228 homeless families in Fulbari Upazila of the district have received semi-pucca houses under the third phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project.
The distribution programme was held in the Upazila Parishad Hall Room at around 10am.
Fulbari UNO Md Riaz Uddin, among others, was present at the programme.
NOAKHALI: Some 51 homeless families in Hatiya Upazila of the district have received semi-pucca houses under the third phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project.
Hatiya UNO Md Selim Hossain, among others, was present at the distribution programme.



469 homeless families get houses in 4 upazilas
