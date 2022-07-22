Tree fair on in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, July 21: A week-long tree plantation programme and tree fair began in the district on Wednesday morning.

The district administration and Forest Department jointly organized the programme on the Rangamati Municipality premises in the town.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Food President Dipankar Talukdar, MP, was present as chief guest at the programme with Rangamati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

District Additional DC SM Ferdous Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Maruf Ahmed, Rangamati Circle Forest Conservator Md Mizanur Rahman and Divisional Forest Officer of Chattogram Hill Tracts North Forest Division Ajit Kumar Rudra, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out from the DC office premises and paraded the main streets of the town.









