Two murdered in two dists

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Rajshahi, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A farmer was allegedly shot to death by miscreants in Rangunia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Enam, 30, a resident of Padua Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of armed miscreants entered Enam's house in Mohisha Bam area at around 11pm. At that time, Enam left his house and took shelter in his neighbour's house.

Later on, the miscreants shot him to death after entering his neighbour's house, said Mahfuzur Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of South Rangunia Police Station (PS).

Police suspect that Eman might have been killed over a dispute between two rival groups.

Efforts are going on to arrest those involved in the killing, the SI added.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A young woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Hosne Ara Khatun, 16, wife of Rana Islam, a resident of Birkutsa Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of van-puller Abdul Maleq of Gopinathpur Village under Jogipara Union.

Police and local sources said Hosne Ara got married with Rana Islam, 20, son of Jahidul Islam of Birkutsa Village, about seven months back. The couple had often been locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage.

However, Hosne Ara was found dead in her husband's house at around 9pm on Monday.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11pm on Monday and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.

The deceased's father alleged that Rana demanded a new mobile phone. As he did not buy his son-in-law the mobile phone, Rana beat up Hosne Ara on Monday night, leaving her dead on the spot.

Members of the deceased's in-laws' family denied the allegation, saying that Hosne Ara committed suicide.

However, a case was filed with Bagmara PS accusing Rana, his father and his mother in this connection.

Bagmara PS Inspector (Investigation) Tauhidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the accused.











